Serving Cloudflare Pages sites to the IPFS network
05/16/2022
Today, we're announcing we're bridging the two. We will make it possible for our customers to serve their sites on the IPFS network...Continue reading »
We've developed the IPFS Gateway monitor, an observability tool that runs various IPFS scenarios on a given gateway endpoint. In this post, you'll learn how we use this tool and go over discoveries we made along the way...
10/01/2021
Cloudflare announces the Private Beta of their Web3 gateways for Ethereum and IPFS. Unlocking the Metaverse, Web3, and Decentralized Finance for every developer....
10/01/2021
In this blog we start to explain Web3 in the context of the web's evolution, and how Cloudflare might help to support it....
09/29/2021
The Cloudflare IPFS module protects users from threats like phishing and ransomware....
January 13, 2021 12:00 PM
At Cloudflare, we have been exploring alternative ways to resolve queries to responses that align with these attributes. We are proud to announce a new resolver for the Distributed Web, where IPFS content indexed by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can be accessed....