Introducing WARP Connector: paving the path to any-to-any connectivity
03/20/2024
Starting today, Zero Trust administrators can deploy our new WARP Connector for simplified any-to-any connectivity...Continue reading »
03/06/2024
This blog discusses the introduction of MASQUE to Zero Trust WARP and how Cloudflare One customers will benefit from this modern protocol...
06/22/2023
Announcing support for MASQUE, a cutting-edge new protocol for the beta version of our consumer WARP iOS app...
01/10/2023
Cloudflare WARP can now securely detect pre-configured locations and route traffic based on the needs of the organization for that location....
01/09/2023
Today, we’re excited to announce a new way to use Cloudflare WARP to securely connect to and from any device in your Zero Trust deployment simply running WARP...
August 06, 2022 4:15 PM
We’re announcing two major improvements to our 1.1.1.1 + WARP apps...
April 26, 2022 1:01 PM
Starting today, we are thrilled to announce that you can start building many segregated virtual private networks over Cloudflare Zero Trust, beginning with virtualized connectivity for the connectors Cloudflare WARP and Cloudflare Tunnel...
December 15, 2021 1:56 PM
Recently, we received a bug bounty report regarding the GPG signing key used for pkg.cloudflareclient.com, the Linux package repository for our Cloudflare WARP products....
August 17, 2021 12:59 PM
Cloudflare for Teams adds additional posture capabilities to better protect Access backed applications...
June 17, 2021 1:00 PM
Starting today Cloudflare WARP is available for Linux and comes with the ability to run as a local proxy....
December 21, 2020 11:11 AM
You can now build secure web gateway rules based on user and group identity....
October 14, 2020 3:01 PM
Starting today Cloudflare WARP is available on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Warp clients can be enrolled in Cloudflare for Teams organizations to extend security protection to remote workers....
October 14, 2020 3:00 PM
Announcing a full Secure Web Gateway at the Cloudflare edge. Cloudflare Gateway provides security wherever organizations operate via the Cloudflare WARP client....
April 08, 2020 11:00 AM
Starting today, you can get even more out of your 1.1.1.1 app. By adding Cloudflare Gateway’s secure DNS filtering to your 1.1.1.1 app, you can add a layer of security and block malicious domains flagged as phishing, command and control, or spam....
April 01, 2020 1:00 PM
While WARP started as an option within the 1.1.1.1 app, it's really a technology that can benefit any device connected to the Internet. In fact, one of the most common requests we've gotten over the last year is support for WARP for macOS and Windows. Today we're announcing exact...