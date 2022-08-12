Cloudflare is uniquely positioned to help give crawlers hints about when they should recrawl, if new content has been added, or if content on a site has recently changed ...

Cloudflare Is reducing the environmental impact of web searches with 20+ billions crawler hints delivered so far. This blog describes the technical solution of how we built the Crawler Hints system that makes all this possible. ...

We're excited to announce that Pages now natively supports custom headers on your projects! Simply create a _headers file in the build directory of your project and within it, define the rules you want to apply. ...

Crawler Hints now supports IndexNow, a new protocol that allows websites to notify search engines whenever content on their website content is created, updated, or deleted. ...

MORE POSTS