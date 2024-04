MORE POSTS

We have partnered with AMD to get the best performance out of this processor and today, we are highlighting our tuning efforts that led to an additional 6% performance. Thermal design power (TDP) and dynamic power, amongst others, play a critical role when tuning a system. ...

February 24, 2020 1:00 PM

Cloudflare’s Gen X: Servers for an Accelerated Future

We designed and built Cloudflare’s network to be able to grow capacity quickly and inexpensively; to allow every server, in every city, to run every service; and to allow us to shift customers and traffic across our network efficiently. ...