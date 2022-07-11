Managed Rules

Introducing Location-Aware DDoS Protection
Location-Aware DDoS Protection is now available in beta for Cloudflare Enterprise customers that are subscribed to the Advanced DDoS service...Continue reading »
03/15/2022
We are excited to provide our new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall, with a Free Managed Ruleset to all Cloudflare users...
03/08/2022
A zero-day vulnerability in the Mitel MiCollab business phone system has recently been discovered (CVE-2022-26143). This vulnerability, called TP240PhoneHome, which Cloudflare customers are already protected against, can be used to launch UDP amplification attacks...
12/09/2021
Cloudflare Enterprise customers using the Magic Transit and Spectrum services can now tune and tweak their L3/4 DDoS protection settings directly from the Cloudflare dashboard or via the Cloudflare API....
09/20/2021
We’re excited to announce the availability of the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset. This new feature allows Cloudflare customers to independently tailor their HTTP DDoS protection settings. ...