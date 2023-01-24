Encryption

Armed to Boot: an enhancement to Arm's Secure Boot chain
01/25/2023
Enhancing the Arm Secure Boot chain to improve platform security on modern systems....Continue reading »
01/25/2023
Enhancing the Arm Secure Boot chain to improve platform security on modern systems....Continue reading »
12/08/2020
Today, we’re making several announcements around improving Internet protocols with respect to something important to our customers and Internet users worldwide: privacy....
11/17/2020
As a security company, we pride ourselves on finding innovative ways to protect our platform to, in turn, protect the data of our customers. Part of this approach is implementing progressive methods in protecting our hardware at scale....
06/09/2020
Several months ago, I realized that I had a lot of sensitive files on my computer (my diary, if you must know) that I was afraid of losing, but I didn’t feel comfortable putting them in something like Google Drive or Dropbox. Introducing UtahFS....
09/13/2019
Today has been a big day for Cloudflare, as we became a public company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NET). To mark the occasion, we decided to bring our favorite entropy machines to the floor of the NYSE....
August 10, 2018 11:00 PM
TLS 1.3 (RFC 8446) was published today. This article provides a deep dive into the changes introduced in TLS 1.3 and its impact on the future of internet security....
April 09, 2018 7:20 PM
This blog post explains how you can configure an OpenWRT router to encrypt DNS traffic to Cloudflare Resolver using DNS-over-TLS....
September 14, 2017 6:25 PM
Shay Gueron, Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of Haifa, Israel, and Raluca Ada Popa, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, UC Berkeley ...
October 12, 2016 3:05 PM
One of the base principles of cryptography is that you can't just encrypt multiple messages with the same key. At the very least, what will happen is that two messages that have identical plaintext will also have identical ciphertext, which is a dangerous leak. ...
February 12, 2016 2:00 PM
At CloudFlare, we’re committed to making sure the encrypted web is available to everyone, even those with older browsers. At the same time, we want to make sure that as many people as possible are using the most modern and secure encryption available to them. ...
December 25, 2015 8:49 AM
It’s December 25th, which means most of you are probably at home visiting with family. I asked a few of the security engineers here at CloudFlare how they explain their jobs when they’re home for the holidays, and here's what they had to say....
June 24, 2015 1:57 PM
A major part of securing a network as geographically diverse as CloudFlare’s is protecting data as it travels between datacenters. Customer data and logs are important to protect but so is all the control data that our applications use to communicate with each other. ...
February 24, 2015 8:15 PM
Last September, CloudFlare unveiled Universal SSL, enabling HTTPS support for all sites by default. All sites using CloudFlare now support strong cryptography from the browser to CloudFlare’s servers....
February 24, 2015 2:20 PM
At CloudFlare, making web sites faster and safer at scale is always a driving force for innovation. We introduced “Universal SSL” to dramatically increase the size of the encrypted web....
February 23, 2015 6:51 PM
Today, we completely disabled the RC4 encryption algorithm for all SSL/TLS connections to CloudFlare sites. It's no longer possible to connect to any site that uses CloudFlare using RC4....