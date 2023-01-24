Encryption

Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

October 12, 2016 3:05 PM

TLS nonce-nse

One of the base principles of cryptography is that you can't just encrypt multiple messages with the same key. At the very least, what will happen is that two messages that have identical plaintext will also have identical ciphertext, which is a dangerous leak. ...

