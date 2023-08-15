Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

How we scaled and protected Eurovision 2023 voting with Pages and Turnstile

06/23/2023

Speed WeekCloudflare PagesTurnstileCustomersCustomer SuccessDNSSpeedReliability

More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile...

November 19, 2012 9:26 PM

SEO and your website

We get a lot of questions from our customers about CloudFlare and how we impact SEO. So when SEO.com signed up for CloudFlare, I thought it would be a great opportunity to talk to an expert to get the scoop on all things SEO. ...

SEO
Customers
WordPress

November 09, 2012 7:32 PM

The many sites of CloudFlare

Each day I get to trade notes with CloudFlare customers. I'm constantly amazed by the diversity of businesses that use the service from around the world. I wanted to share some stories from some of our customers about their experience on CloudFlare....

Customers
Testimonials

December 09, 2011 1:08 AM

And The Winners Are...

We are excited to announce three winners for the WordCamp Las Vegas ticket giveaway. The lucky winners are: Chirag Patel, Michael Scott and Ben Hebert! Congratulations winners and have a great time at WordCamp Las Vegas. ...

Events
Customers
SWAG
WordPress

October 26, 2011 4:13 PM

Tales From The Pumpkin Patch

Last week CloudFlare received a call from the team at The Pumpkin Lady. They are currently preparing for their busiest week of the year and were looking to CloudFlare to help with their increase in traffic.As you may tell, pumpkinlady.com is a website dedicated to pumpkin carving...

Halloween
Fun
Holidays
Customers