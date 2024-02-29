The new Cloudflare Zaraz pricing makes Zaraz the most affordable way to load third-party tools on your website, starting with 1 million free events per month and all features unlocked ...

The Cloudflare Zaraz ecosystem is expanding! Read more to learn how you can now connect with Certified Zaraz Developers to help you with migrating to Zaraz, maintaining your configuration and more ...

Cloudflare Zaraz has transitioned out of beta and is now generally available to all customers. It is included under the free, paid, and enterprise plans of the Cloudflare Developer Platform. Visit our docs to learn more on our different plans ...

Discover the seamless integration of Cloudflare Zaraz and JSONata, enabling precise data customization for enhanced workflows. Effortlessly optimize data transmission to providers and APIs with ease. Unlock the power of fine-tuned data today ...

A guided tour of Cloudflare Zaraz new exciting premium feature, available for Workers paid account: Worker Variables, that allows to pipe a Worker’s response to third-party tools ...

April 18, 2023 1:01 PM Consent management made easy and clear with Cloudflare Zaraz Cloudflare Zaraz now can also help you with gathering and managing consent. With this new tool, you can easily collect user’s consent preferences on your website, using a consent modal, and apply your consent policy on third-party tools you load via Cloudflare Zaraz ... By Kuba Orlik Zaraz , Privacy

March 15, 2022 12:59 PM Cloudflare Zaraz supports CSP If you have Cloudflare Zaraz enabled on your website, you don’t have to ask yourself twice if you should enable CSP because there’s no harmful collision between CSP & Cloudflare Zaraz ... By Simona Badoiu Security Week , Security , Zaraz