Zaraz launches new pricing
02/29/2024
The new Cloudflare Zaraz pricing makes Zaraz the most affordable way to load third-party tools on your website, starting with 1 million free events per month and all features unlocked...Continue reading »
02/29/2024
The new Cloudflare Zaraz pricing makes Zaraz the most affordable way to load third-party tools on your website, starting with 1 million free events per month and all features unlocked...Continue reading »
02/13/2024
The Cloudflare Zaraz ecosystem is expanding! Read more to learn how you can now connect with Certified Zaraz Developers to help you with migrating to Zaraz, maintaining your configuration and more...
07/19/2023
Cloudflare Zaraz has transitioned out of beta and is now generally available to all customers. It is included under the free, paid, and enterprise plans of the Cloudflare Developer Platform. Visit our docs to learn more on our different plans...
06/27/2023
Discover the seamless integration of Cloudflare Zaraz and JSONata, enabling precise data customization for enhanced workflows. Effortlessly optimize data transmission to providers and APIs with ease. Unlock the power of fine-tuned data today...
06/02/2023
A guided tour of Cloudflare Zaraz new exciting premium feature, available for Workers paid account: Worker Variables, that allows to pipe a Worker’s response to third-party tools...
April 18, 2023 1:01 PM
Cloudflare Zaraz now can also help you with gathering and managing consent. With this new tool, you can easily collect user’s consent preferences on your website, using a consent modal, and apply your consent policy on third-party tools you load via Cloudflare Zaraz...
September 22, 2022 1:15 PM
Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz...
August 03, 2022 1:00 PM
This is how Managed Components can be useful for you right now, if you manage a website or if you’re building third-party tools...
June 15, 2022 4:08 PM
Last week, the French National Data Protection Authority, CNIL, published guidelines for a GDPR-compliant way of loading Google Analytics. Today, Zaraz is launching a new set of features to help our customers use Google Analytics and similar tools, while meeting those strict stan...
May 09, 2022 1:00 PM
Fixing third-party security issues and bloat takes collaborative work. We are open sourcing Managed Components, so everyone can use fast and secure third-parties, everywhere...
March 15, 2022 12:59 PM
If you have Cloudflare Zaraz enabled on your website, you don’t have to ask yourself twice if you should enable CSP because there’s no harmful collision between CSP & Cloudflare Zaraz...
February 03, 2022 1:58 PM
Zaraz offers a way to use tools like Google Analytics, but doing so with an approach that protects the privacy of personal information and keeps it in the EU...
December 08, 2021 2:01 PM
We are excited to announce the acquisition of Zaraz by Cloudflare, and the launch of a beta version of the Zaraz product. You can use Zaraz (beta) to manage and load third-party tools on the cloud, and achieve significant speed, privacy and security improvements. ...