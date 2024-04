This vulnerability is actively being exploited and anyone using Log4J should update to version 2.16.0 as soon as possible, even if you have previously updated to 2.15.0. The latest version can be found on the Log4J download page. ...

In this blog post we will cover WAF evasion patterns and exfiltration attempts seen in the wild, trend data on attempted exploitation, and information on exploitation that we saw prior to the public disclosure of CVE-2021-44228. ...

Many Cloudflare customers consume their logs using software that uses Log4j, so we are mitigating any exploit attempts via Cloudflare Logs. ...

Yesterday, December 9, 2021, when a serious vulnerability in the popular Java-based logging package log4j was publicly disclosed, our security teams jumped into action to help respond to the first question and answer the second question. This post explores the second. ...

The vulnerability disclosed yesterday in the Java-based logging package, log4j, allows attackers to execute code on a remote server. We’ve updated Cloudflare’s WAF to defend your infrastructure against this 0-day attack. ...