On June 7, the Africa-Asia-Europe-1 (AAE-1) and SEA-ME-WE-5 (SMW-5) submarine cables suffered cable cuts, impactingInternet connectivity for millions of Internet users across multiple countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia ...

Cloudflare’s global network currently spans 193 cities across 90+ countries. With over 20 million Internet properties on our network, we increase the security, performance, and reliability of large portions of the Internet every time we add a location. ...

Cloudflare’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have seen great progress over the last year and the future looks even brighter. I joined as Head of EMEA Sales, taking responsibility for our customer-facing activity across the region, just over a year ago. ...

The calendar has barely flipped to 2019 and already we’re seeing Internet disruptions. Today, Cloudflare can quantitatively confirm that Internet access has been shut down in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, information already reported by many press organisations. ...

At just shy of 200 million, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa (Ethiopia is second and Egypt is third). That’s a lot of people to communicate with the world - and communicate they all do! ...

December 30, 2015 10:11 PM Cairo, Egypt: CloudFlare’s 74th Data Center It’s been a big year of expansion for CloudFlare’s global network as we added new data centers across six continents, and we’re certainly not done. Today we announce the launch of our newest data center in Cairo, Egypt and a partnership with Telecom Egypt. ... By Nitin Rao Data Center , Cloudflare Network , Africa