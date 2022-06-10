MORE POSTS
August 19, 2018 5:00 PM
African traffic growth and predictions for the future
Looking back at our historical data, we realized how much the Internet and Cloudflare grew. With more than 150 data centers, 10 percent of web-based applications, customers everywhere around the world, from the tiny islands in the Pacific to the big metropolises....
March 20, 2018 5:00 AM
Cloudflare Global Network Spans 137 Cities:
Launching Durban and Port Louis Data Centers
Our newest data centers in Durban and Port Louis expand the Cloudflare network to 137 cities globally. We are delighted to reach this special milestone, and even more excited to help improve the performance and security of over 7 million Internet properties (and growing!) across ...
January 22, 2018 11:16 AM
Large drop in traffic from the Democratic Republic of Congo
It is not uncommon for countries around the world to interrupt Internet access for political reasons or because of social unrest. We've seen this many times in the past (e.g. Gabon, Syria, Togo).
Today, it appears that Internet access in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been...
May 11, 2017 4:13 AM
Cape Town (South Africa): Cloudflare Data Center #113
Back in December 2014, Cloudflare opened our first data center in Africa and our 30th datacenter globally. That was in Johannesburg, which has since seen over 10x growth in traffic delivered to South Africa and surrounding countries....
April 10, 2017 2:00 PM
Curaçao and Djibouti - two new Cloudflare data centers located where undersea cables meet
Cloudflare has just turned up two new datacenters (numbers 108 and 109). Both are around halfway between the Tropic of Cancer and the Equator. ...
December 02, 2016 11:26 PM
Will autocrats ever learn? - The Internet Blackout in Gambia
On Wednesday afternoon, Cloudflare and other Internet companies noticed that the West African country of The Gambia had dropped off the Internet - the day before the presidential election that was planned to be held there on Thursday, December 1st. ...
September 26, 2016 1:00 PM
Amsterdam to Zhuzhou: Cloudflare network expands to 100 cities
We’re excited to kick off Cloudflare’s sixth birthday celebrations by announcing data center locations in 14 new cities across 5 continents. This expansion makes our global network one of the largest in the world, spanning 100 unique cities across 49 countries....
August 17, 2016 4:50 PM
Bandwidth Costs Around the World
CloudFlare protects over 4 million Internet properties using our global network which spans 86 cities across 45 countries. Running this network give us a unique vantage point to track the evolving cost of bandwidth around the world....
December 30, 2015 10:11 PM
Cairo, Egypt: CloudFlare’s 74th Data Center
It’s been a big year of expansion for CloudFlare’s global network as we added new data centers across six continents, and we’re certainly not done. Today we announce the launch of our newest data center in Cairo, Egypt and a partnership with Telecom Egypt. ...
August 27, 2015 2:12 PM
Mombasa, Kenya: CloudFlare's 43rd data center
Only two weeks after the announcement of our four new points of presence (PoPs) in the Middle East, it is with much hullabaloo that we announce our 43rd PoP, and second in Africa following Johannesburg, in Mombasa, Kenya (a.k.a. “The Castle”)....