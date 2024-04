Today, we're enhancing our support for Brotli compression, enabling end-to-end Brotli compression for web content. Compression plays a vital role in reducing bytes during transfers, ensuring quicker downloads and seamless browsing ...

Using the brotli dictionary to improve compression of web content without sacrificing performance. ...

Compression is often considered an essential tool when reducing the bandwidth usage of internet services. The impact that the use of such compression schemes can have on security, however, has often been overlooked. ...

We believe the true dream of cloud computing is that your code lives in the network itself. Your code doesn't run in "us-west-4", it runs everywhere. ...

How Cloudflare was able to save hundreds of gigabits of network bandwidth and terabytes of storage from Kafka. ...