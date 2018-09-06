Save The Web

Back in June, we blogged about the draft EU copyright proposal which is currently making its way through the legislative process in Brussels. ...

Today, the U.S. Senate voted narrowly to undo certain regulations governing broadband providers, put in place during the Obama administration, that would have required Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to obtain approval from their customers before sharing information. ...

Like most of you, I first heard of Cloudflare via this blog. I read about HTTP/2, Railgun, the Hundredth Data Center, and Keyless SSL — but I never thought I would work here. I, along with my co-founder Adam, and our friends and coworkers were hard at work building something very different. ...

For about half the world (and about half of CloudFlare's data centers) it's already 2013. As our team (most of whom are in San Francisco) get ready to celebrate New Year's Eve, wanted to quickly look back on CloudFlare's 2012. ...

Earlier this week we announced how CloudFlare enabled OCSP stapling in order to improve our customers' SSL performance. OCSP stapling is awesome and improves SSL performance by as much as 30%. However, it is limited to browsers that support OCSP stapling and only benefits CloudFlare's customers. ...

