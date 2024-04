We've been studying password problems, including malicious logins using compromised credentials. Here's what we learned and here's where we think we can go from here with safer password systems. ...

Imagine passwords for online services that never leave your device, encrypted or otherwise. OPAQUE is a new cryptographic protocol that makes this idea possible, giving you and only you full control of your password. ...

Today, we’re making several announcements around improving Internet protocols with respect to something important to our customers and Internet users worldwide: privacy. ...

Starting today, we are offering a new security advancement in the Pwned Passwords API - API clients can receive responses padded with random data. ...

Recently when logging into one of my credit card providers, I was greeted by a familiar screen. After entering in my username, the service asked me to supply 3 random characters from my password to validate ownership of my account. ...

