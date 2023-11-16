Programming

MORE POSTS
March 02, 2021 12:00 PM
How to execute an object file: Part 1
Ever wondered if it is possible to execute an object file without linking? Or use any object file as a library? Follow along to learn how to decompose an object file and import code from it along the way....
October 27, 2020 12:00 PM
Diving into /proc/[pid]/mem
A few months ago, after reading about Cloudflare doubling its intern class, I quickly dusted off my CV and applied for an internship. Long story short: now, a couple of months later, I found myself staring at Linux kernel code and adding a pretty cool feature to gVisor....
September 18, 2020 11:00 AM
Raking the floods: my intern project using eBPF
SYN-cookies help mitigating SYN-floods for TCP, but how can we protect services from similar attacks that use UDP? We designed an algorithm and a library to fill this gap, and it’s open source!...
March 02, 2020 1:00 PM
When Bloom filters don't bloom
Last month finally I had an opportunity to use Bloom filters. I became fascinated with the promise of this data structure, but I quickly realized it had some drawbacks. This blog post is the tale of my brief love affair with Bloom filters....
June 24, 2019 1:00 PM
Join Cloudflare & Moz at our next meetup, Serverless in Seattle!
Cloudflare is organizing a meetup in Seattle on Tuesday, June 25th and we hope you can join. We’ll be bringing together members of the developers community and Cloudflare users for an evening of discussion about serverless compute and the infinite number of use cases for deployin...
June 17, 2019 1:00 PM
Inside the Entropy
Generating random outcomes is an essential part of everyday life; from lottery drawings and constructing competitions, to performing deep cryptographic computations. ...
May 21, 2019 1:30 PM
Building a To-Do List with Workers and KV
In this tutorial, we’ll build a todo list application in HTML, CSS and JavaScript, with a twist: all the data should be stored inside of the newly-launched Workers KV, and the application itself should be served directly from Cloudflare’s edge network, using Cloudflare Workers....
May 21, 2019 1:00 PM
Workers KV — Cloudflare's distributed database
Today, we’re excited to announce Workers KV is entering general availability and is ready for production use!...
May 18, 2019 3:00 PM
Cloudflare architecture and how BPF eats the world
Recently at I gave a short talk titled "Linux at Cloudflare". The talk ended up being mostly about BPF. It seems, no matter the question - BPF is the answer.
Here is a transcript of a slightly adjusted version of that talk....
May 03, 2019 1:00 PM
eBPF can't count?!
It is unlikely we can tell you anything new about the extended Berkeley Packet Filter, eBPF for short, if you've read all the great man pages, docs, guides, and some of our blogs out there. But we can tell you a war story, who doesn't like those? ...