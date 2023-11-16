The initial posts are dedicated to the x86 architecture. Since then, the fleet of our working machines has expanded to include a large and growing number of ARM CPUs. This time we’ll repeat this exercise for the aarch64 architecture. ...

Learn how to patch Linux security vulnerabilities without rebooting the hardware and how to tighten the security of your Linux operating system with eBPF Linux Security Module ...

Continue learning how to import and execute code from an object file. In this part we will handle external library dependencies. ...

Is it ok to have if clauses that will basically never be run? Surely, there must be some performance cost to that... ...

Continue learning how to import and execute code from an object file. This time we will investigate ELF relocations. ...

March 02, 2021 12:00 PM How to execute an object file: Part 1 Ever wondered if it is possible to execute an object file without linking? Or use any object file as a library? Follow along to learn how to decompose an object file and import code from it along the way. ... By Ignat Korchagin Linux , Programming , Deep Dive

October 27, 2020 12:00 PM Diving into /proc/[pid]/mem A few months ago, after reading about Cloudflare doubling its intern class, I quickly dusted off my CV and applied for an internship. Long story short: now, a couple of months later, I found myself staring at Linux kernel code and adding a pretty cool feature to gVisor. ... By Lennart Espe Deep Dive , Programming , Linux

March 02, 2020 1:00 PM When Bloom filters don't bloom Last month finally I had an opportunity to use Bloom filters. I became fascinated with the promise of this data structure, but I quickly realized it had some drawbacks. This blog post is the tale of my brief love affair with Bloom filters. ... By Marek Majkowski Deep Dive , Hardware , Optimization , Programming , Tools