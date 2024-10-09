The next step for content creators in working with AI bots: Introducing AI Crawl Control
Cloudflare launches AI Crawl Control (formerly AI Audit) and introduces easily customizable 402 HTTP responses....Continue reading »
It’s Content Independence Day: Cloudflare, along with a majority of the world's leading publishers and AI companies, is changing the default to block AI crawlers unless they pay creators for content....
Cloudflare Radar now shows how often a given AI model sends traffic to a site relative to how often it crawls that site. This helps site owners make decisions about which AI bots to allow or block. ...
Cloudflare is making it easier for publishers and content creators of all sizes to prevent their content from being scraped for AI training by managing robots.txt on their behalf. ...
Pay per crawl is a new feature to allow content creators to charge AI crawlers for access to their content. ...
July 01, 2025 10:00 AM
From May 2024 to May 2025, crawler traffic rose 18%, with GPTBot growing 305% and Googlebot 96%....
July 01, 2025 10:00 AM
Bots can start authenticating to Cloudflare using public key cryptography, preventing them from being spoofed and allowing origins to have confidence in their identity....