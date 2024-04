Let’s Encrypt’s cross-signed chain will be expiring in September. This will affect legacy devices with outdated trust stores (Android versions 7.1.1 or older). To prevent this change from impacting customers, Cloudflare will shift Let’s Encrypt certificates upon renewal to use a different CA ...

Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management ...

Our Security Center now houses Requests for Information (RFIs) and Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs). These features are available via API as well and Cloudforce One customers can start leveraging them today for enhanced security analysis ...

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently issued an Emergency Directive due to the Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure vulnerabilities. In this blog, we discuss the threat actor tactics exploiting these vulnerabilities ...

Express Cloudflare Network Interconnect makes it fast and easy to connect your network to Cloudflare. Customers can now order Express CNIs directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, and they will be ready to use in 3 minutes. Express CNI also simplifies setting up Magic Transit and Magic WAN ...