Let’s Encrypt’s cross-signed chain will be expiring in September. This will affect legacy devices with outdated trust stores (Android versions 7.1.1 or older). To prevent this change from impacting customers, Cloudflare will shift Let’s Encrypt certificates upon renewal to use a different CA ...

The success of Certificate Transparency rests on the existence of a robust ecosystem of logs and log operators. Without logs that CAs can depend on, it’s not practical for browsers to require that SSL certificates have been logged to be trusted—as Chrome plans to do on April 30. ...

Certificate Transparency (CT) is an ambitious project to help improve security online by bringing accountability to the system that protects HTTPS. Cloudflare is announcing support for this project by introducing two new public-good services. ...

One thing we take pride in at Cloudflare is embracing new protocols and standards that help make the Internet faster and safer. Sometimes this means that we’ll launch support for experimental features or standards still under active development, as we did with TLS 1.3. ...

The Internet is getting more secure every day as people enable HTTPS, the secure version of HTTP, on their sites and services. ...