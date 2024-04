Our Impact Report is an annual summary highlighting how we are trying to build a better Internet and the progress we are making on our environmental, social, and governance priorities. ...

Preliminary study results find Cloudflare product to be up to 90% more carbon efficient than equivalent on premise hardware. ...

Today, we are excited to announce our first step toward offsetting our historic emissions by investing in 6,060 MTs worth of reforestation carbon offsets as part of the Pacajai Reduction of Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation (REDD+) Project in the State of Para, Brazil. ...

Today, as part of Cloudflare’s Impact Week, we’re excited to announce an opportunity for Cloudflare customers to make it easier to decommission and dispose of their used hardware appliances sustainably. ...

Our hardware sustainability initiative encapsulates using hardware components for as long as possible, recycling them responsibly when it is time to decommission them, and selecting the most power-efficient options for our workloads. ...

December 14, 2022 2:00 PM How we redesigned our offices to be more sustainable As we reimagine how our physical office spaces support the work we do at Cloudflare, sustainable design and operations is at the forefront of our design philosophy and one of the underlying premises that affects all aspects of our workplaces. ... By Caroline Quick Impact Week , Sustainability