Milestones

November 14, 2011 6:44 AM
2 Petabytes of Bandwidth (and Real Money) Saved
Sometime on Sunday, November 13, 2011 (which was a pretty awesome day on its own, quite aside from this news) we crossed the point of having saved our users 2 petabytes of bandwidth. That's a staggering amount of data. ...
October 15, 2011 7:11 PM
CloudFlare's Middle Earth Adventure
In the summer of 2010, before CloudFlare's public launch, we took the team to Vegas to celebrate our first 100 websites. This summer, we crossed more than 100,000 websites using CloudFlare so we decided to head out on another team retreat....
September 25, 2011 12:45 AM
We Saved Users Half a Petabyte Last Month!
I was just looking over our daily stats report and noticed something incredible. In the last 30 days, CloudFlare saved our users more than half a petabyte of data they would have otherwise had to transfer from their servers....
August 22, 2011 10:11 PM
Welcome Citizens of CloudFland!
We crossed a milestone today: 312M people passed through CloudFlare's network in the last 30 days. That may seem like a strange number for a milestone, but it also happens to be the total population of the United States (the third most populous nation in the world)....
July 29, 2011 9:25 PM
10 Billion Page Views
About an hour ago we crossed 10 billion page views having been powered by CloudFlare over the last 30 days. That means more than 13% of worldwide Internet visitors passed through our network at least once in the last month. ...
July 27, 2011 12:35 AM
At the Risk of Tooting Our Own Horn...
Kevin, the visual designer who recently joined CloudFlare's team, pulled together this graph the other day. Even having lived through the last 10 months, it's still incredible to see them represented here. ...
July 22, 2011 12:59 AM
Apps: Over 14,000 Installs
Two months ago, our CEO Matthew Prince shared news about CloudFlare's growth, Rocket Loader, and CloudFlare Apps (video) at TechCrunch Disrupt NYC. Today, we'd like to update you about CloudFlare Apps....
June 25, 2011 1:00 AM
1 Billion Served (Every Day)
About 8 months ago I posted a blog post about how CloudFlare had served 1 billion requests that month. It was quite a milestone for our young startup. This week we crossed a new milestone: now serving more than 1 billion requests every day. ...
October 10, 2010 10:35 PM
1 Billion Requests Served
ICloudflare passed a big milestone yesterday: over the last 30 days we've served more than 1 billion requests. The Cloudflare network is architected to handle many, many times this level traffic, but it's still pretty amazing to realize the extent of what already powering....