Milestones

October 10, 2010 10:35 PM

1 Billion Requests Served

ICloudflare passed a big milestone yesterday: over the last 30 days we've served more than 1 billion requests. The Cloudflare network is architected to handle many, many times this level traffic, but it's still pretty amazing to realize the extent of what already powering....

Cloudflare History
