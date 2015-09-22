Milestones

The past few years have been marked by tremendous growth for CloudFlare. At the time of our last fundraising in December 2012, CloudFlare was a team of 37 operating a network in 23 cities and 15 countries—today we number over 200 with a presence in 62 cities and 33 countries. ...

Michelle, Lee and I started working on CloudFlare back in early 2009. It took about a year and a half for us to fully bake the idea, hire a team, write the code, build the start of a network, sign up beta customers to kick the tires, and then finally release CloudFlare to the public. ...

Today, CloudFlare adds more than 250 customers every ~6 hours, but getting our first 250 took several months and a lot of faith. When we started working on CloudFlare, an employee at a major CDN company warned us that we had no idea all the crazy things people did with their websites. ...

We regularly monitor the Alexa top 1 million websites for trends. Specifically, we've been tracking how many of them support IPv6 connections. The numbers are still low but have been improving. ...

In the next few hours, CloudFlare will cross having served more than 100 billion page views over the last year. We've been growing very quickly. To give you a sense, a quarter of the total page views for the year (about 25 billion) has come in just the last 30 days. ...

