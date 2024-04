We are launching Foundation DNS – our new enterprise-grade authoritative DNS offering. As our new enterprise authoritative DNS offering, Foundation DNS was designed to enhance the reliability, security, flexibility, and analytics of our authoritative DNS service ...

We're proud to introduce the Advanced DNS Protection system, a robust defense mechanism designed to protect against the most sophisticated DNS-based DDoS attacks ...

Cloudflare recently fixed two critical DNSSEC vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-50387 and CVE-2023-50868. Both of these vulnerabilities can exhaust computational resources of validating DNS resolvers. These vulnerabilities do not affect our Authoritative DNS or DNS firewall products ...

Welcome to the sixteenth edition of Cloudflare’s DDoS Threat Report. This edition covers DDoS trends and key findings for the fourth and final quarter of the year 2023, complete with a review of major trends throughout the year ...

In the last decade, IPv6 adoption on the client side went from under 1% to somewhere in the high 30 to low 40 percent, depending on who’s reporting, but there’s also the other end of the equation: the server side ...