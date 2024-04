In support of the Australian Cyber Security Strategy 2023-2030 (The Strategy), released on November 22, 2023, we want to share how we can help empower Australian organizations and individuals to become more secure ...

Cloudflare is proud to be an official sponsor of the Australian Privacy Awareness Week 2023, and we’re excited to play a role in building and using privacy and security technologies to help our customers keep their sensitive information private – technologies that form the new “privacy basics” ...

Over the past 24 hours, Cloudflare has observed HTTP DDoS attacks targeting university websites in Australia. Universities were the first of several groups publicly targeted by the pro-Russian hacker group Killnet and their affiliate AnonymousSudan, as revealed in a recent Telegram post ...

We have some exciting news to ring in the new decade: Cloudflare’s global network has expanded to 200 cities across 90+ countries. ...

I’ve recently joined Cloudflare as Head of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). This is an important time for the company as we continue to grow our presence locally to address the demand in A/NZ, recruit local talent, and build on the successes we’ve had in our other offices around the globe. ...

