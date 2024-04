Customers using Google Cloud Platform, Azure, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Amazon Web Services can now open direct connections from their private cloud instances into Cloudflare ...

Learn about all the new products, partnerships, and innovations Cloudflare announced during CIO Week to help organizations modernize their IT and security. ...

Today, we’re excited to announce new integrations that make it possible to unlock operational and cost efficiencies for IT teams by allowing them to do more with fewer tools, and enable new use cases that are impossible without Cloudflare’s “every service everywhere” architecture. ...

Adding new features to Cloudflare Zero Trust for Managed Service Providers using Gateway DNS. ...

Now Zero Trust administrators can use the familiar debugging tools that we all know and love like ping, traceroute, and MTR to test connectivity to private network destinations running behind their Tunnels ...