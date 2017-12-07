Highlights from Cloudflare's Weekend at YHack
12/16/2017
Along with four other Cloudflare colleagues, I traveled to New Haven, CT last weekend to support 1,000+ college students from Yale and beyond at YHack hackathon....Continue reading »
12/16/2017
Along with four other Cloudflare colleagues, I traveled to New Haven, CT last weekend to support 1,000+ college students from Yale and beyond at YHack hackathon....Continue reading »
10/01/2017
Recently we launched an internal monthly Go Hack Night at our San Francisco office, open to anyone who works at Cloudflare regardless of their department or position. ...
03/28/2016
If you’re in Buenos Aires on April 2-3 and are interested in building, come join the IETF Hackathon. CloudFlare and Mozilla will be working on TLS 1.3, the first new version of TLS in eight years!...
01/20/2016
The Go test coverage implementation is quite ingenious: when asked to, the Go compiler will preprocess the source so that when each code portion is executed a bit is set in a coverage bitmap....
December 19, 2011 9:56 PM
Since its June introduction as a CloudFlare App, Apture's contextual search service has been popular. Thousands of CloudFlare customers installed the app. In November, we heard that Apture was shutting down their service, as part of their acquisition by Google. ...
September 14, 2011 5:22 AM
Early Saturday afternoon, hundreds of hackers filled tables in a cavernous building in San Francisco, staking out their power cords and testing the Internet connection. This was the start of TechCrunch Disrupt's 2011 SF hackathon....
September 09, 2011 5:35 PM
CloudFlare launched about a year ago at TechCrunch Disrupt SF. It's been a pretty incredible year, and it all began at that conference. We're big fans of TechCrunch (even if we lost the competition to a service that reads Wikipedia aloud) and so we wanted to do something to suppo...