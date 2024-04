The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently issued an Emergency Directive due to the Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure vulnerabilities. In this blog, we discuss the threat actor tactics exploiting these vulnerabilities ...

Welcome to the sixteenth edition of Cloudflare’s DDoS Threat Report. This edition covers DDoS trends and key findings for the fourth and final quarter of the year 2023, complete with a review of major trends throughout the year ...

In the past quarter, DDoS attacks surged by 65%. Gaming and Gambling companies were the most attacked and Cloudflare mitigated thousands of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The largest attacks we saw peaked at 201 million rps and 2.6 Tbps. ...

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, DDoS attackers have been targeting Israeli newspaper and media websites as well as software companies and financial institutions. ...

This post dives into the details of the HTTP/2 protocol, the feature that attackers exploited to generate the massive Rapid Reset attacks, and the mitigation strategies we took to ensure all our customers are protected ...