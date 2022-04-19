Happy Earth Day: Announcing Green Compute open beta
04/22/2022
Today, we are happy to announce that we are bringing Green Compute to all our developers...Continue reading »
07/30/2021
Greencloud is a coalition of Cloudflare employees who are passionate about the environment. Initially founded in 2019, we’re a cross-functional, global team with a few areas of focus: Awareness, Support, and Advocacy....
04/23/2019
Power is the precursor to all modern technology. James Watt’s steam engine energized the factory, Edison and Tesla’s inventions powered street lamps, and now both fossil fuels and renewable resources power the trillions of transistors in computers and phones....