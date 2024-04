Let’s Encrypt’s cross-signed chain will be expiring in September. This will affect legacy devices with outdated trust stores (Android versions 7.1.1 or older). To prevent this change from impacting customers, Cloudflare will shift Let’s Encrypt certificates upon renewal to use a different CA ...

In this blog we’re going to take a closer look at “connection coalescing”, with specific focus on manage it at a large scale ...

Starting today, customers that use Cloudflare’s Advanced Certificate Manager can configure TLS settings on individual hostnames within a domain ...

API shield customers can now upload their own CA to use for client certificate validation. This ensures that only authorized clients and devices can make requests to your API endpoint or application. ...

