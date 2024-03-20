Introducing WARP Connector: paving the path to any-to-any connectivity
Starting today, Zero Trust administrators can deploy our new WARP Connector for simplified any-to-any connectivity...Continue reading »
03/14/2024
The Workers AI and AI Gateway team recently collaborated closely with security researchers at Ben Gurion University regarding a report submitted through our Public Bug Bounty program. Through this process, we discovered and fully patched a vulnerability affecting all LLM providers. Here’s the story...
03/06/2024
Introducing Magic Cloud Networking, a new set of capabilities to visualize and automate cloud networks to give our customers secure, easy, and seamless connection to public cloud environments...
03/06/2024
The turbulence in the SASE market is driving many customers to seek help. We’re doing our part to help VeloCloud customers who are caught in the crosshairs of shifting strategies...
03/05/2024
Cloudflare One now supports Optical Character Recognition and detects source code as part of its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) service...
March 04, 2024 2:00 PM
From identifying phishing attempts to protect applications and APIs, Cloudflare uses AI to improve the effectiveness of its security solutions to fight against new and more sophisticated attacks...
March 04, 2024 2:00 PM
Cloudflare One is introducing user risk scoring, a new set of capabilities to detect risk based on user behavior, so that you can improve security posture across your organization...
February 07, 2024 2:00 PM
Today, we are announcing a series of updates to our SASE platform, Cloudflare One, that further the promise of a single-vendor SASE architecture...
November 16, 2023 6:49 PM
Administrators can now easily audit all active user sessions and associated data used by their Cloudflare One policies. This enables the best of both worlds: extremely granular controls, while maintaining an improved ability to troubleshoot and diagnose...
October 03, 2023 12:55 PM
We’re announcing the general availability of the Magic WAN Connector, which serves as the glue between your existing network hardware and Cloudflare’s networ...
July 13, 2023 1:00 PM
Cloudflare One now supports exact data match for Data Loss Prevention...
May 16, 2023 1:05 PM
Today we’re announcing Database Integrations – making it seamless to connect to your database of choice on Workers. To start, we’ve added some of the most popular databases that support HTTP connections: Neon, PlanetScale and Supabase with more to come!...
May 03, 2023 1:00 PM
With 47 data centers across Latin America and Caribbean, Cloudflare has the largest number of SASE Points of Presence across all vendors, meaning we can offer our Zero Trust services closer to the end user and reduce unwanted latency...
April 13, 2023 3:13 PM
Cloudflare Zero Trust named to Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge...
February 21, 2023 2:00 PM
Implementing Zero Trust can be challenging, and efforts may stall. The need for a Chief Zero Trust Officer (CZTO) is driven by the increasing importance of Zero Trust security in the face of escalating cyber attacks....