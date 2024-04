Cloudflare for SaaS offers a suite of Cloudflare products and add-ons to improve the security, performance, and reliability of SaaS providers. Now, the Cloudflare for SaaS documentation outlines how to optimize it in order to meet your goals ...

We are excited to share that Vectrix has been acquired by Cloudflare! Vectrix helps IT and security teams detect security issues across their SaaS applications ...

We are very excited to announce that Cloudflare for SaaS is generally available, so that every customer, big and small, can use Cloudflare for SaaS to continue scaling and building their SaaS business. ...

Today, we’re excited to announce that SaaS providers will now be able to give their customers visibility into what happens to their traffic when the customer onboards onto the SaaS provider, and inherently, onto the Cloudflare network. ...