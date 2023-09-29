Need a recap or refresher on all the big Birthday Week news this week? This recap has you covered ...

Unleash the fast & furious in your builds with Cloudflare Pages' build caching. Reduce build times by caching previously computed project components. Now in Beta for select frameworks and package managers. ...

Queues is faster than ever before! Now queues will automatically scale up your consumers, clearing out backlogs in a flash. Explicit Acknowledgement allows developers to acknowledge or retry individual messages in a batch, preventing work from being repeated. ...

Today we’re proud to announce our beta release of quick search for the Cloudflare dashboard, our first ever cross-dashboard search tool to help you navigate our products and features. ...

You shouldn’t have to make trade-offs between keeping logs that you need and managing tight budgets. R2’s low costs makes this decision easier for our customers. We’re excited to announce that you can now use Logpush to store logs on R2 ...

