Birthday Week recap: everything we announced — plus an AI-powered opportunity for startups
10/02/2023
Need a recap or refresher on all the big Birthday Week news this week? This recap has you covered...Continue reading »
10/02/2023
09/28/2023
Unleash the fast & furious in your builds with Cloudflare Pages' build caching. Reduce build times by caching previously computed project components. Now in Beta for select frameworks and package managers....
05/19/2023
Queues is faster than ever before! Now queues will automatically scale up your consumers, clearing out backlogs in a flash. Explicit Acknowledgement allows developers to acknowledge or retry individual messages in a batch, preventing work from being repeated....
09/28/2022
Today we’re proud to announce our beta release of quick search for the Cloudflare dashboard, our first ever cross-dashboard search tool to help you navigate our products and features....
05/11/2022
You shouldn’t have to make trade-offs between keeping logs that you need and managing tight budgets. R2’s low costs makes this decision easier for our customers. We’re excited to announce that you can now use Logpush to store logs on R2...
February 08, 2022 11:21 AM
Cloudflare Email Routing transitioned from closed beta to open beta. It’s now available to everyone, including free zones...
March 31, 2021 1:00 PM
As of today, Durable Objects beta access is available to anyone with a Cloudflare Workers® subscription....
April 01, 2020 1:00 PM
While WARP started as an option within the 1.1.1.1 app, it's really a technology that can benefit any device connected to the Internet. In fact, one of the most common requests we've gotten over the last year is support for WARP for macOS and Windows. Today we're announcing exact...
September 25, 2018 12:00 PM
Six o’clock already, I was just in the middle of a dream, now I’m up, awake, looking at my Twitter stream. As I do that the Twitter app is making multiple API calls over HTTPS to Twitter’s servers somewhere on the Internet....
September 14, 2018 2:26 PM
In October of last year we announced the launch of Cloudflare Workers. Workers allow you to run JavaScript from 150+ of Cloudflare’s data centers. This means that from the moment a request hits the Cloudflare network, you have full control over its destiny. ...
April 03, 2018 4:00 PM
How great would it be to have a dashboard with a holistic view of threats, malicious server activity, vulnerabilities, sensitive data access levels and a daily scan of resources across all of your applications and services? Now you can. ...
February 01, 2018 5:00 PM
Cloudflare Workers Beta is now open! Cloudflare Workers lets you run JavaScript on Cloudflare’s edge, deploying globally to over 120+ data centers around the world in less than 30 seconds. Your code can intercept and modify any request made to your website....
November 23, 2017 2:00 AM
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving in the United States. It’s a holiday for getting together with family characterized by turkey dinner and whatever it is that happens in American football....
February 15, 2017 12:49 AM
The Cloudflare TLS 1.3 beta is run by a Go implementation of the protocol based on the Go standard library, crypto/tls. ...
February 01, 2017 2:57 PM
Nick Sullivan and I gave a talk about TLS 1.3 at 33c3, the latest Chaos Communication Congress. The congress, attended by more that 13,000 hackers in Hamburg, has been one of the hallmark events of the security community for more than 30 years....