The Cloudflare Blog

IPv6

connect() - why are you so slow?

02/08/2024

This is our story of what we learned about the connect() implementation for TCP in Linux. Both its strong and weak points. How connect() latency changes under pressure, and how to open connection so that the syscall latency is deterministic and time-bound...

July 19, 2018 12:03 AM

IPv6 in China

At the end of 2017, Xinhua reported that there will be 200 Million IPv6 users inside Mainland China by the end of this year.. Halfway into the year, we’re seeing a rapid growth in IPv6 users and traffic originating from Mainland China....

December 21, 2017 2:01 PM

2018 and the Internet: our predictions

At the end of 2016, I wrote a blog post with seven predictions for 2017. Let’s start by reviewing how I did. I’ll score myself with two points for being correct, one point for mostly right and zero for wrong. That’ll give me a maximum possible score of fourteen. Here goes......

