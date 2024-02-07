MORE POSTS
September 10, 2018 9:21 AM
Fixing an old hack - why we are bumping the IPv6 MTU
Back in 2015 we deployed ECMP routing - Equal Cost Multi Path - within our datacenters. This technology allowed us to spread traffic heading to a single IP address across multiple physical servers....
August 16, 2018 3:01 PM
Enable Private DNS with 1.1.1.1 on Android 9 Pie
Android 9 Pie includes a slew of new features around digital well-being and privacy. Here's how to use the new Private DNS feature with 1.1.1.1....
July 19, 2018 12:03 AM
IPv6 in China
At the end of 2017, Xinhua reported that there will be 200 Million IPv6 users inside Mainland China by the end of this year.. Halfway into the year, we’re seeing a rapid growth in IPv6 users and traffic originating from Mainland China....
March 29, 2018 10:43 AM
eBPF, Sockets, Hop Distance and manually writing eBPF assembly
A friend gave me an interesting task: extract IP TTL values from TCP connections established by a userspace program. This seemingly simple task quickly exploded into an epic Linux system programming hack. ...
December 21, 2017 2:01 PM
2018 and the Internet: our predictions
At the end of 2016, I wrote a blog post with seven predictions for 2017. Let’s start by reviewing how I did. I’ll score myself with two points for being correct, one point for mostly right and zero for wrong. That’ll give me a maximum possible score of fourteen. Here goes......
May 25, 2017 5:30 PM
Less Is More - Why The IPv6 Switch Is Missing
At Cloudflare we believe in being good to the Internet and good to our customers. By moving on from the legacy world of IPv4-only to the modern-day world where IPv4 and IPv6 are treated equally, we believe we are doing exactly that....
November 21, 2016 2:14 PM
98.01% of sites on Cloudflare now use IPv6
It's 2016 and almost every site using Cloudflare (more than 4 million of them) is using IPv6. Because of this, Cloudflare sees significant IPv6 traffic globally where networks have enabled IPv6 to the consumer....
June 07, 2016 6:55 PM
Supporting the transition to IPv6-only networking services for iOS
Early last month Apple announced that all apps submitted to the Apple Store June 1 forward would need to support IPv6-only networking as they transition to IPv6-only network services in iOS 9. ...
September 28, 2015 2:00 AM
Happy 5th Birthday, CloudFlare!
Today is September 27, 2015. It's a rare Super Blood Moon. And it's also CloudFlare's birthday. CloudFlare launched 5 years ago today. It was a Monday. While Michelle, Lee, and I had high expectations, we would never have imagined what's happened since then....
September 02, 2015 10:15 AM
Test all the things: IPv6, HTTP/2, SHA-2
CloudFlare constantly tries to stay on the leading edge of Internet technologies so that our customers' web sites use the latest, fastest, most secure protocols. For example, in the past we've enabled IPv6 and SPDY/3.1....