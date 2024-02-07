This is our story of what we learned about the connect() implementation for TCP in Linux. Both its strong and weak points. How connect() latency changes under pressure, and how to open connection so that the syscall latency is deterministic and time-bound ...

In the last decade, IPv6 adoption on the client side went from under 1% to somewhere in the high 30 to low 40 percent, depending on who’s reporting, but there’s also the other end of the equation: the server side ...

In this blog, we’ll explain a little bit more about the technology involved, but most importantly, give you a step-by-step walkthrough of how Cloudflare can help you eliminate the need to pay Amazon for something that they shouldn’t be charging you for in the first place ...

Recently, a vulnerability was reported to our bug bounty about a bug in the way some of our code interprets IPv4 addresses mapped into IPv6 addresses. Read about how Cloudflare addressed this vulnerability and what will prevent similar exploits in the future. ...

In the previous post we described the Firewall Rules architecture and how the different components are integrated together. We created a configurable Rust library for writing and executing Wireshark®-like filters in different parts of our stack written in Go, Lua, C, C++ and JavaScript Workers. ...

