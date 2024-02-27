MORE POSTS
March 03, 2023 2:00 PM
How Cloudflare runs Prometheus at scale
Here at Cloudflare we run over 900 instances of Prometheus with a total of around 4.9 billion time series.
Operating such a large Prometheus deployment doesn’t come without challenges .
In this blog post we’ll cover some of the issues we hit and how we solved them...
September 27, 2022 1:01 PM
Introducing workerd: the Open Source Workers runtime
workerd is the JavaScript/Wasm runtime code that powers Cloudflare Workers, now open source under the Apache 2.0 license...
August 26, 2022 2:30 PM
Open sourcing our fork of PgBouncer
We are releasing our internal fork of PgBouncer, filled with authentication bug fixes and new features around per user and connection pool isolation...
August 03, 2022 1:00 PM
Building and using Managed Components with WebCM
This is how Managed Components can be useful for you right now, if you manage a website or if you’re building third-party tools...
November 19, 2021 1:59 PM
An Open-Source CMS on the Cloudflare Stack: Introductory Post
We are developing an example feature-complete SaaS application that will be built entirely on the Cloudflare stack....
September 10, 2020 11:00 AM
Migrating cdnjs to serverless with Workers KV
Cloudflare powers cdnjs, an open-source project that delivers popular JavaScript libraries to over 11% of websites. Today, we are excited to announce its migration to a serverless infrastructure using Cloudflare Workers and its distributed key-value store Workers KV!...
December 19, 2019 7:30 PM
An Update on CDNJS
CDNJS powers over 10% of the web. A month ago it needed our help, now it needs yours....
February 04, 2019 8:41 AM
Helping To Build Cloudflare, Part 4: Public Engagement
We don’t believe that any of our software, not a single line of code, provides us with a long-term advantage. We could, today, open source every single line of code at Cloudflare and we don’t believe we’d be hurt by it....
October 31, 2018 12:48 PM
Improving RubyDocs with Cloudflare Workers and Workers KV
RubyDocs is an open-source service that generates and hosts “fancy docs for any Ruby project”, most notably for the Ruby language itself and for Rails, the most popular Ruby framework. ...
February 14, 2018 7:11 PM
Cloudflare ♥ Open Source: upgrade to Pro Plan on the house
Making core contributions to a qualifying open source project? We want to thank you for your work for the community with a free Pro Plan upgrade....