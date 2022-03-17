Introducing SSH command logging
03/18/2022
We built SSH command logging into Cloudflare Zero Trust to provide SSH visibility at a network layer instead of relying on software on individual machines...Continue reading »
03/18/2022
04/27/2021
This is how I set up a Pi 400 on my home network, used Cloudflare Tunnel to connect it to the Cloudflare network, used Auditable Terminal to connect to the Pi 400 via Cloudflare and the tunnel using nothing more than a browser....
04/15/2021
Starting today, your team can use that same platform to seamlessly connect to non-HTTP resources from inside of a browser with the same level of Zero Trust control available in web applications....
04/13/2020
Cloudflare now covers SSH, RDP and Minecraft, offering DDoS protection and increased network performance. Spectrum pay-as-you-go now available on all paid plans....