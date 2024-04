A recent decision from the Higher Regional Court of Cologne in Germany marked important progress for Cloudflare and the Internet in pushing back against misguided attempts to address online copyright infringement through the DNS system ...

As Cloudflare expands globally, Rebecca Rogers, Manager of Security Validations, discusses an exciting update to Cloudflare’s commitment to customer security for our German customers ...

Something we all see and hear a lot about at this time of year are Black Friday (23 November this year) and Cyber Monday (26 November) - but just how important are these days on the Internet? ...

I am incredibly excited to announce that I’m joining Cloudflare as the Head of DACH to help to expand Cloudflare’s demand in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. ...

Oktoberfest has come early this year! We just turned up our latest data center in Munich: our 110th data center globally, and our fifth in Germany, joining Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Berlin and Hamburg. ...