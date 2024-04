Time flies. The Heartbleed vulnerability was discovered just over five and a half years ago. Heartbleed became a household name not only because it was one of the first bugs with its own web page and logo, but because of what it revealed about the fragility of the Internet as a whole. ...

Today we’re happy to announce support for a new cryptographic protocol that helps make it possible to deploy encrypted services in a global network while still maintaining fast performance and tight control of private keys: Delegated Credentials for TLS. ...

Several months ago we announced that we were providing a new public time service. Part of what we were providing was the first major deployment of the new Network Time Security protocol, with a newly written implementation of NTS in Rust. ...

In June, we announced a wide-scale post-quantum experiment with Google. We implemented two post-quantum (i.e., not yet known to be broken by quantum computers) key exchanges, integrated them into our TLS stack and deployed the implementation on our edge servers and in Chrome Canary clients. ...

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the address book of the Internet. When you visit cloudflare.com or any other site, your browser will ask a DNS resolver for the IP address where the website can be found. Unfortunately, these DNS queries and answers are typically unprotected. ...

