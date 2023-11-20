2024, the year of elections
11/20/2023
We want to ensure that all groups working to promote democracy around the world have the tools they need to stay secure online...Continue reading »
11/20/2023
12/12/2022
Starting today, we are making the Cloudflare One Zero Trust suite available to teams that qualify for Projects Galileo or Athenian at no cost....
12/12/2022
We are excited to share that we have grown our offering under the Athenian Project to include Cloudflare’s Area 1 email security suite to help state and local governments protect against a broad spectrum of phishing attacks to keep voter data safe and secure....
03/04/2022
Whether you’re a seasoned IT professional or a novice website operator, these free Cloudflare resources are available for you today. Beyond these free resources, there are a few simple steps that you can take to help stay protected online...
07/29/2021
Due to the growing trend of cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure, election security is not a US-specific issue. Today, we are extending our security tools to a range of election entities around the world....
August 17, 2020 12:30 PM
At Cloudflare, we believe that expanding access to tools that election officials and political candidates need to combat a range of online threats both serves our mission to help build a better Internet and strengthens our democracy....
December 10, 2019 4:00 PM
Two years ago, Cloudflare launched its Athenian Project, an effort to protect state and local government election websites from cyber attacks. With the two-year anniversary and many 2020 elections approaching, we are renewing our commitment to provide Cloudflare’s highest level o...
December 21, 2018 7:01 PM
One year ago, Cloudflare launched the Athenian Project to provide free Enterprise-level service to election and voter registration websites run by state and local governments in the United States. ...
October 15, 2018 5:15 PM
This October is the 15th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in the United States, a collaboration between the US government and industry to raise awareness about the part we can all play in staying more secure online....
July 19, 2018 3:01 PM
Last December, Cloudflare announced the Athenian Project to help protect U.S. state and local election websites from cyber attack. Since then, the need to protect our electoral systems has become increasingly urgent. ...
December 15, 2017 2:00 PM
From cyberattacks on election infrastructure, to attempted hacking of voting machines, to attacks on campaign websites, the last few years have brought us unprecedented attempts to use online vulnerabilities to affect elections both in the United States and abroad....