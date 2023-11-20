We want to ensure that all groups working to promote democracy around the world have the tools they need to stay secure online ...

Starting today, we are making the Cloudflare One Zero Trust suite available to teams that qualify for Projects Galileo or Athenian at no cost. ...

We are excited to share that we have grown our offering under the Athenian Project to include Cloudflare’s Area 1 email security suite to help state and local governments protect against a broad spectrum of phishing attacks to keep voter data safe and secure. ...

Whether you’re a seasoned IT professional or a novice website operator, these free Cloudflare resources are available for you today. Beyond these free resources, there are a few simple steps that you can take to help stay protected online ...

Due to the growing trend of cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure, election security is not a US-specific issue. Today, we are extending our security tools to a range of election entities around the world. ...

