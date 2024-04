Along with CISA and the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, we are spotlighting threats to civil society, best practices for online protection, and new resources specifically for these vulnerable communities. Find out more about our latest initiatives. ...

In 2023, Cloudflare mitigated 35.7 million malicious requests that targeted Jewish and Holocaust educational websites. Today more than ever, it’s important to ensure these websites are protected and available ...

For the ninth anniversary, we want to focus on access to affordable cyber security tools and what we have learned protecting the most vulnerable communities ...

Cloudflare is proud to participate in and contribute commitments to the 2023 Summit Summit for Democracy because we believe that everyone should have access to an Internet that is faster, more reliable, more private, and more secure ...

This blog post reports on Internet insights during an historical war in Europe that has been seen and shared online, and discusses how Ukraine's Internet remained resilient in spite of dozens of disruptions in three different stages of the conflict. ...

MORE POSTS

June 07, 2022 1:00 PM Let’s celebrate the 8th anniversary of Project Galileo! We started Project Galileo in 2014 with the simple idea that organizations that work in vulnerable yet essential areas of human rights and democracy building should not be taken down because of cyber attacks ... By Jocelyn Woolbright Project Galileo