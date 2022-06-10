Cloudflare is redefining employee well-being in Japan
06/13/2022
Cloudflare Japan is making a few important changes to our employee benefits...Continue reading »
06/10/2022
On June 7, the Africa-Asia-Europe-1 (AAE-1) and SEA-ME-WE-5 (SMW-5) submarine cables suffered cable cuts, impactingInternet connectivity for millions of Internet users across multiple countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia...
05/20/2022
When I considered joining Cloudflare, I recall consistently reading the message around “Helping to Build a Better Internet”. At first those words didn’t connect with me, but they sounded like an important mission....
01/19/2022
I’m excited to announce that I recently joined Cloudflare in Japan as Vice-President and Managing Director, to help build and expand our customer, partner base, and presence in Japan...
11/09/2021
I am excited to announce that I have joined Cloudflare as the Head of Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK) region to help build a better Internet and to expand Cloudflare’s growing customer, partner and local teams across all the countries in SEAK....
April 08, 2021 1:00 AM
I’m excited to announce that on March 1st, I joined Cloudflare as Vice President and GM, Asia Pacific (including Japan and Greater China) to help build and expand Cloudflare’s growing customer and partner base and presence in the region....
May 31, 2019 6:00 AM
Please join us for an exclusive gathering to discover the latest in cloud solutions for Internet Security and Performance....
March 13, 2019 4:45 PM
One year into my role as Head of Asia for Cloudflare, I wanted to reflect on what we’ve achieved, as well as where we are going next. When I started, I spoke about growing our brand recognition in Asia and optimizing our reach to clients by building up teams and channel partners....
October 02, 2018 11:59 PM
Whenever you get into a conversation about exotic travel or ponder visiting the four corners of the globe, inevitably you end up discussing Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia. ...
March 15, 2018 4:22 PM
Our newest data center is now live in Tel Aviv, Israel! This expands our global network even further to span 135 cities across 68 countries. Although Israel will only be turning 70 this year, it has a history so rich we’ll leave it to the textbooks. ...
March 06, 2018 6:00 AM
Cloudflare is excited to turn up our newest data center in Istanbul, Turkey. This is our 124th data center globally (and 62nd country), and it is throwing a curveball in our data center by continent tracking. Istanbul is the only city in the world to span two continents: Europe a...
February 23, 2018 1:13 AM
We said that we would head to the mountains for Cloudflare’s 123rd data center, and they feature prominently as we talk about Kathmandu, Nepal, home of our newest deployment and our 42nd data center in Asia!...
February 21, 2018 5:04 AM
Cloudflare is excited to turn up our newest data center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, making over 7 million Internet properties even faster. This is our 122nd data center globally, and our 41st data center in Asia. ...
February 14, 2018 1:00 AM
I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined Cloudflare as Head of Asia. This is an important time for the company as we continue to grow our presence in the region and build on the successes we’ve already had in our Singapore office. ...
August 16, 2017 12:15 AM
At approximately 4:50pm local time (8:50am UTC) August 15, a major unexpected power outage hit the island of Taiwan with a significant amount of its power generation facilities going down....