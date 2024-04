Protecting online privacy starts with knowing what cookies are used by your websites. Page Shield extends transparent monitoring to HTTP cookies, empowering security and compliance teams with an easy overview without the need for an external scanner, nor changing existing web applications ...

E-commerce websites were targeted by a sophisticated Magecart attack, involving a hidden JavaScript code designed to secretly steal Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and credit card details from users ...

We just deployed a number of updates to our Client-Side Security Product: Page Shield. As of today we support all major CSP directives, better suggestions, better violation reporting, Page Shield specific user role permissions, and domain insights ...

Starting today, using Page Shield, Cloudflare’s client side security solution, you can ensure only vetted and secure JavaScript is being executed by your user’s browsers. Stop unwanted JavaScript and keep your end user data safe with Page Shield policies. ...

Starting today, Page Shield can now watch for malicious outbound connections made by third-party JavaScript code ...