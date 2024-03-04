Securing Cloudflare with Cloudflare: a Zero Trust journey
03/05/2024
A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy...Continue reading »
03/05/2024
A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy...Continue reading »
03/05/2024
Cloudflare customers can now protect their APIs from broken authentication attacks by validating incoming JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with API Gateway...
01/09/2024
Today, we’re releasing our 2024 API Security and Management Report. This blog introduces and is a supplement to the API Security and Management Report for 2024 where we detail exactly how we’re protecting our customers, and what it means for the future of API security...
06/12/2023
Starting today, Cloudflare’s API Gateway can protect GraphQL APIs against malicious requests that may cause a denial of service to the origin...
03/20/2023
Learn how Cloudflare made it easier to shift from protecting applications, to protecting employees, and making sure they are protected everywhere during Security Week 2023...
March 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Today we’re announcing that Cloudflare can now automatically discover all API endpoints and learn API schemas for all of our API Gateway customers...
March 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Today, we're announcing Cloudflare Sequence Analytics for APIs. Using Sequence Analytics, Customers subscribed to API Gateway can view the most important sequences of API requests to their endpoints...
March 12, 2023 5:00 PM
Welcome to Security Week 2023. This week we’ll demonstrate how Cloudflare is making it as easy as possible to shift from protecting applications, to protecting employees, and making sure they are protected everywhere....
September 22, 2022 1:00 PM
API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints...
March 16, 2022 12:59 PM
Today we’re announcing the Cloudflare API Gateway. We’re going to completely replace your existing gateway at a fraction of the cost...
June 29, 2018 1:00 PM
If you followed part one, I have an environment setup where I can write Typescript with tests and deploy to the Cloudflare Edge with npm run upload. For this post, I want to take one of the Worker Recipes further....