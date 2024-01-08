MORE POSTS
April 28, 2020 12:00 PM
Creating a True One-Stop Solution for Companies to Go Global: Announcing a Partnership Between Cloudflare and JD Cloud & AI
Our mission is to help build a better Internet, for everyone, everywhere. So, today we’re excited to announce a significant strategic partnership with JD Cloud & AI, the cloud and intelligent technology business unit of Chinese Internet giant JD.com. ...
June 05, 2019 1:00 AM
Technology's Promise - Highlights from DEF CON China 1.0
Themed "Technology's Promise", DEF CON China 1.0 kicked off on 5/30 in Beijing. The Cloudflare team from Beijing, Singapore and San Francisco attended to connect with local security communities....
May 20, 2019 10:25 PM
One night in Beijing
As the old saying goes, good things come in pairs, 好事成双！ The month of May marks a double celebration in China for our customers, partners and Cloudflare....
April 10, 2019 1:00 PM
China | Silicon Valley | China: A path less traveled
Don’t tell our CEO, Matthew Prince, but the first day I interviewed at Cloudflare I had a $9.00 phone in my pocket, a knock-off similar to a Nokia 5140, but the UI was all in Chinese characters—that phone was a fitting symbol for my technical prowess. ...
July 19, 2018 12:03 AM
IPv6 in China
At the end of 2017, Xinhua reported that there will be 200 Million IPv6 users inside Mainland China by the end of this year.. Halfway into the year, we’re seeing a rapid growth in IPv6 users and traffic originating from Mainland China....
October 27, 2016 12:10 PM
How the Dyn outage affected Cloudflare
Last Friday the popular DNS service Dyn suffered three waves of DDoS attacks that affected users first on the East Coast of the US, and later users worldwide. ...
September 28, 2015 2:00 AM
Happy 5th Birthday, CloudFlare!
Today is September 27, 2015. It's a rare Super Blood Moon. And it's also CloudFlare's birthday. CloudFlare launched 5 years ago today. It was a Monday. While Michelle, Lee, and I had high expectations, we would never have imagined what's happened since then....
September 14, 2015 5:25 AM
How We Extended CloudFlare's Performance and Security Into Mainland China
CloudFlare launched five years ago. Within a year of our launch, the biggest surprise was the strong global demand for our service. From nearly the beginning, China was the second largest source of traffic by country to our network, behind only the United States....
May 12, 2011 3:12 PM
Hong Kong Data Center, Now Online!
In CloudFlare's relentless effort to make the web faster and safer worldwide, we're excited to announce our newest data center came online last night: Hong Kong. Approximately 10% of the traffic to CloudFlare's network currently originates from Hong Kong and China. ...