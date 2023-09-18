How Cloudflare’s systems dynamically route traffic across the globe
09/25/2023
Meet the smartest member of the Cloudflare network team that helps keep you online no matter what happens to the Internet underneath us...Continue reading »
09/25/2023
Meet the smartest member of the Cloudflare network team that helps keep you online no matter what happens to the Internet underneath us...Continue reading »
07/27/2023
The Internet is a vast, sprawling collection of networks that connect to each other. The new Cloudflare Radar Routing page monitors routing changes and anomalies and presents statistics about how we see traffic getting routed on the Internet...
11/24/2022
Routing on the Internet follows a few basic principles. Unfortunately not everything on the Internet is created equal, and prepending can do more harm than good. In this blog post we’ll talk about the problems that prepending aims to solve, and some alternative solutions...