Automatic HTTPS

How to make your site HTTPS-only
07/06/2017
The Internet is getting more secure every day as people enable HTTPS, the secure version of HTTP, on their sites and services.
07/06/2017
09/22/2016
Long ago it was difficult, expensive, and slow to set up an HTTPS capable web site. Then along came services like CloudFlare's Universal SSL that made switching from http:// to https:// as easy as clicking a button.
09/20/2016
Since CloudFlare's inception, we have worked tirelessly to make encryption as simple and as accessible as possible. Over the last two years, we've made CloudFlare the easiest way to enable encryption for web properties and internet services.