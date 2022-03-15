A new WAF experience
The security landscape is moving fast. We invited users to help us shape a new WAF experience that enables us to evolve WAF to meet their demands and use cases...Continue reading »
Today, we’re excited to announce new capabilities to help customers make the switch from hardware firewall appliances to a true cloud-native firewall built for next-generation networks....
Today we’re excited to announce a combination of two features, Zero Trust role-based access and selective logging. With these features, administrators will be able to protect not only their users but also the data their users generate....
Today, we are making our Account Takeover Protection capabilities available to all paid plans at no additional charge....
Today we are announcing a new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall for all Cloudflare paid zone customers....
API Shield is growing with new functionalities: Schema Validation generally available, Managed IP List, more controls to manage certificates, and Data Loss Prevention....
Magic WAN provides secure, performant connectivity and routing for your entire corporate network, reducing cost and operational complexity....
Allowing users to securely log parts of the request that match firewall rules while making it impossible for anyone else to decrypt....
Today we’re excited to announce that Frost & Sullivan has named Cloudflare the Innovation Leader in their Frost Radar™: Global Holistic Web Protection Market Report....
Allowing logging for payloads that trigger the Web Application Firewall has always led to end-user privacy concerns. We built encrypted matched payload logging to solve this!...
Firewall Rules lets customers filter the traffic hitting their site, powered by our Wirefilter engine. We’re excited to share some in-depth optimizations we have recently made to improve the performance of our edge....
This is the ongoing story of Bot Management at Cloudflare and also an introduction to a series of blog posts about the detection mechanisms powering it...
As of today, customers using Cloudflare Logs can create Logpush jobs that send only Firewall Events. These events arrive much faster than our existing HTTP requests logs: they are typically delivered to your logging platform within 60 seconds of sending the response to the client...
Our Firewall Analytics tool enables customers to quickly identify and investigate security threats using an intuitive interface. Until now, this tool had only been available to our Enterprise customers....
Today, I’m very pleased to announce the release of a completely overhauled version of our Firewall Event log to our Free, Pro and Business customers. This new Firewall Events log is now available in your Dashboard, and you are not required to do anything to receive this new capab...