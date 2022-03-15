The security landscape is moving fast. We invited users to help us shape a new WAF experience that enables us to evolve WAF to meet their demands and use cases ...

Today, we’re excited to announce new capabilities to help customers make the switch from hardware firewall appliances to a true cloud-native firewall built for next-generation networks. ...

Today we’re excited to announce a combination of two features, Zero Trust role-based access and selective logging. With these features, administrators will be able to protect not only their users but also the data their users generate. ...

Today, we are making our Account Takeover Protection capabilities available to all paid plans at no additional charge. ...

Today we are announcing a new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall for all Cloudflare paid zone customers. ...

September 24, 2020 11:00 AM Building even faster interpreters in Rust Firewall Rules lets customers filter the traffic hitting their site, powered by our Wirefilter engine. We’re excited to share some in-depth optimizations we have recently made to improve the performance of our edge. ... By Zak Cutner Firewall , Performance , Rust , WAF

April 24, 2020 11:00 AM Stream Firewall Events directly to your SIEM As of today, customers using Cloudflare Logs can create Logpush jobs that send only Firewall Events. These events arrive much faster than our existing HTTP requests logs: they are typically delivered to your logging platform within 60 seconds of sending the response to the client ... By Patrick R. Donahue Firewall , Logs , Terraform , SIEM