Internet Traffic

October 14, 2023 12:00 AM

Malicious “RedAlert - Rocket Alerts” application targets Israeli phone calls, SMS, and user information

On October 13, 2023, Cloudflare’s Cloudforce One Threat Operations Team became aware of a malicious Google Android application impersonating the real-time rocket alert app, Red Alert, which provides real-time rocket alerts for Israeli citizens...

Cloudforce One
Vulnerabilities
Internet Traffic
Malware
Threat Intelligence