December 12, 2023 2:00 PM
From Google to Generative AI: ranking top Internet services in 2023
Building on similar reports we’ve done over the past two years, we have compiled a ranking of the top Internet properties of 2023...
December 12, 2023 2:00 PM
Cloudflare 2023 Year in Review
The 2023 Cloudflare Radar Year in Review is our fourth annual review of Internet trends and patterns observed throughout the year at both a global and country/region level across a variety of traffic, connectivity, and speed metrics, based on data from Cloudflare’s network...
November 24, 2023 3:11 PM
Do hackers eat turkey? And other Thanksgiving Internet trends
Offline for turkey time: Which US states logged off on Thanksgiving Day? Is there a difference between coastal and central states? Do hackers take a Thanksgiving break? Are food delivery services gaining or losing traffic? We answer those questions and more...
October 25, 2023 1:05 PM
Q3 2023 Internet disruption summary
In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the third quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography...
October 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Malicious “RedAlert - Rocket Alerts” application targets Israeli phone calls, SMS, and user information
On October 13, 2023, Cloudflare’s Cloudforce One Threat Operations Team became aware of a malicious Google Android application impersonating the real-time rocket alert app, Red Alert, which provides real-time rocket alerts for Israeli citizens...
October 09, 2023 8:05 PM
Internet traffic patterns in Israel and Palestine following the October 2023 attacks
On Saturday, October 7, 2023, attacks from the Palestinian group Hamas launched from the Gaza Strip against the south of Israel started a new conflict in the region. Cloudflare's data shows that Internet traffic was impacted in different ways...
September 26, 2023 1:00 PM
Traffic anomalies and notifications with Cloudflare Radar
Cloudflare Radar now displays country and ASN traffic anomalies in the Outage Center as they are detected, as well as publishing anomaly information via API. We are also launching Radar notifications, enabling users to subscribe to notifications about traffic anomalies...
September 26, 2023 1:00 PM
Gone offline: how Cloudflare Radar detects Internet outages
Cloudflare Radar will be publishing anomalous traffic events for countries and Autonomous Systems (ASes). These events are the same ones referenced above that have been triggering our internal workflow to validate and confirm disruptions...
September 22, 2023 1:00 PM
Typo traps: analyzing traffic to exmaple.com (or is it example.com?)
Cloudflare has owned exmaple.com for a few years now, but don’t confuse it with example.com! example.com is a reserved domain name set by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), under the direction of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)...
July 27, 2023 1:05 PM
Q2 2023 Internet disruption summary
In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the second quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography...