On April 13, 2024, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel. We examined its potential impact on Internet traffic and attacks. While there were some shifts in traffic, we haven't observed any large-scale cyberattacks on Israeli domains protected by Cloudflare. ...

Cloudflare’s data shows a clear impact on Internet traffic from Mexico to the US, and Canada, following the path of totality of the total solar eclipse that occurred on April 8, 2024 ...

Internet connectivity in several African countries was disrupted on March 14, 2024, beginning at approximately 05:00 UTC. Based on published reports and social media posts from impacted network providers, the disruption is believed to be due to multiple undersea cable failures in the region ...

Super Bowl LVIII was a close game, with the Chiefs winning in overtime. In this post, we explore how key moments during the game impacted Internet traffic, as well as looking at the traffic trends driven by advertisements that aired during the game ...

In this post, we review selected Internet disruptions observed by Cloudflare during the fourth quarter of 2023, supported by traffic graphs from Cloudflare Radar and other internal Cloudflare tools, and grouped by associated cause or common geography ...