polyfill.io now available on cdnjs: reduce your supply chain risk
02/29/2024
Polyfill.io is now available on cdnjs to reduce the risk of supply chain attacks. Replace your polyfill.io links today for a seamless experience...Continue reading »
02/29/2024
11/14/2023
Workers AI now supports streaming text responses for the LLM models in our catalog, including Llama-2, using server-sent events...
09/28/2023
We’ve heard from developers that configuring and maintaining their own serverless browser automation systems can be quite painful. The Workers Browser Rendering API solves this...
05/19/2023
Today we are announcing support for three additional APIs from Node.js in Cloudflare Workers — stream, crypto, and http/https.request. This increases compatibility with the existing ecosystem of open source NPM packages, allowing you to use your preferred libraries in Workers....
03/23/2023
Over the coming months, Cloudflare Workers will start to roll out built-in compatibility with Node.js core APIs as part of an effort to support increased compatibility across JavaScript runtimes...
March 13, 2023 1:00 PM
Starting today, using Page Shield, Cloudflare’s client side security solution, you can ensure only vetted and secure JavaScript is being executed by your user’s browsers. Stop unwanted JavaScript and keep your end user data safe with Page Shield policies....
November 17, 2022 2:00 PM
Today we are announcing Cloudflare Snippets. Snippets are a simple way of executing a small piece of Javascript on select HTTP requests, using the ruleset engine filtering logic....
August 05, 2022 3:45 PM
In this post we're going to show you how to build a scalable service that will schedule HTTP requests on a specific schedule or as one-off at a specific time ...
July 05, 2022 12:59 PM
In this post we go over improvements to script status, metadata and categorization....
May 09, 2022 1:00 PM
Cloudflare is excited to be a part of the launch of the Web-interoperable Runtimes Community Group, a new effort that brings contributors from Cloudflare Workers, Deno, and Node.js together to collaborate on common Web platform API standards...
November 19, 2021 1:59 PM
Handling payments inside your apps is crucial to building a business online. For many developers, the leading choice for handling payments is Stripe. ...
November 16, 2021 1:58 PM
Now you can use JavaScript modules, also known as ECMAScript or “ES” modules, on Cloudflare Workers. This replaces the old “addEventListener” syntax with a new “import” and “export” semantics that makes it really easy to write reusable, modular code....
August 26, 2021 3:04 PM
Using async Rust libraries is usually easy. It's just like using normal Rust code, with a little async or .await here and there. But writing your own async libraries can be hard. ...
April 16, 2021 1:00 PM
Check out the current state of Node.js compatibility with Workers. We want to hear from you on which Node.js-dependent libraries and APIs we should support....
July 30, 2020 1:00 PM
A “cold start” is the time it takes to load and execute a new copy of a serverless function for the first time. It’s a problem that’s both complicated to solve and costly to fix....