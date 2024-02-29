Polyfill.io is now available on cdnjs to reduce the risk of supply chain attacks. Replace your polyfill.io links today for a seamless experience ...

Workers AI now supports streaming text responses for the LLM models in our catalog, including Llama-2, using server-sent events ...

We’ve heard from developers that configuring and maintaining their own serverless browser automation systems can be quite painful. The Workers Browser Rendering API solves this ...

Today we are announcing support for three additional APIs from Node.js in Cloudflare Workers — stream, crypto, and http/https.request. This increases compatibility with the existing ecosystem of open source NPM packages, allowing you to use your preferred libraries in Workers. ...

Over the coming months, Cloudflare Workers will start to roll out built-in compatibility with Node.js core APIs as part of an effort to support increased compatibility across JavaScript runtimes ...