At Cloudflare, we take steps to ensure we are resilient against failure at all levels of our infrastructure. This includes Kafka, which we use for critical workflows such as sending time-sensitive emails and alerts. ...

Using Cloudflare Zero Trust with Kubernetes to enable kubectl without SOCKS proxies ...

In Cloudflare’s core data centers, we are using Kubernetes to run many of the diverse services that help us control Cloudflare’s edge. We are automating some aspects of node remediation to keep the Kubernetes clusters healthy. ...

How we use gRPC in combination with Kubernetes to improve the performance and usability of internal APIs. ...

Anomaly Detection uses an algorithm called Histogram-Based Outlier Scoring (HBOS) to detect anomalous traffic in a scalable way. While HBOS is less precise than algorithms like kNN when it comes to local outliers, it is able to score global outliers quickly (in linear time). ...