Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week ...

Today, we’re launching four improvements to Pages that bring functionality previously restricted to Workers, with the goal of unifying the development experience between the two. Support for monorepos, wrangler.toml, new additions to Next.js support and database integrations ...

Learn how to use Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile to deploy your website quickly and easily while protecting it from bots, without compromising user experience. Follow our tutorial here for a seamless integration ...

Unleash the fast & furious in your builds with Cloudflare Pages' build caching. Reduce build times by caching previously computed project components. Now in Beta for select frameworks and package managers. ...

More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile ...