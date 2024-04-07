Developer Week 2024 wrap-up
04/08/2024
Developer Week 2024 has officially come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of the announcements and in-depth technical explorations that went out last week...Continue reading »
04/04/2024
Today, we’re launching four improvements to Pages that bring functionality previously restricted to Workers, with the goal of unifying the development experience between the two. Support for monorepos, wrangler.toml, new additions to Next.js support and database integrations...
03/07/2024
Learn how to use Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile to deploy your website quickly and easily while protecting it from bots, without compromising user experience. Follow our tutorial here for a seamless integration...
09/28/2023
Unleash the fast & furious in your builds with Cloudflare Pages' build caching. Reduce build times by caching previously computed project components. Now in Beta for select frameworks and package managers....
06/23/2023
More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile...
June 23, 2023 1:00 PM
Pages is now the fastest way to serve your sites across Netlify, Vercel and many others and we’re so proud...
May 17, 2023 1:05 PM
Angular, Astro, Next, Nuxt, Qwik, Remix, Solid, Svelte, Vue on Cloudflare? Deployed globally, even “beyond the edge”, with a single command? And all for $0 or a fraction of the usual cost? Try: npm create cloudflare...
May 17, 2023 1:00 PM
A new beta build system is now available for Cloudflare Pages. We've updated our default languages and tools, and made some exciting underlying architecture changes. You can enable it in your project settings in the dashboard today....
March 24, 2023 1:00 PM
Today Pages is excited to offer support for WebAssembly when writing a Pages Function...
February 08, 2023 7:00 PM
Today we're announcing Wildebeest, an open-source, easy-to-deploy ActivityPub and Mastodon-compatible server built entirely on top of Cloudflare's Supercloud....
November 17, 2022 2:05 PM
Pages is officially a full stack platform with Pages Functions now Generally Available. Pages is harnessing the power and scalability of Workers and specializing them to align with the Pages developer experience....
November 17, 2022 2:00 PM
Radar 2.0 was launched last month during Cloudflare's Birthday Week as a complete product revamp. This blog explains how we built it technically. Hopefully, it will inspire other developers to build complex web apps using Cloudflare products....
October 24, 2022 1:00 PM
You can now deploy SSR Next.js applications to the Cloudflare Pages platform ⚡️...
October 07, 2022 1:00 PM
Announcing support for sending Early Hints from your Cloudflare Pages projects...
August 05, 2022 4:30 PM
We believe every developer deserves to dream big without breaking the bank. That's why on Cloudflare Pages you can get unlimited requests, bandwidth, seats and projects --- for free!...