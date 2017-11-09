Thwarting the Tactics of the Equifax Attackers
11/13/2017
We are now 3 months on from one of the biggest, most significant data breaches in history, but has it redefined people's awareness on security?...Continue reading »
11/13/2017
05/17/2016
From time to time a customer writes in and asks about certain requests that have been blocked by the CloudFlare WAF. Recently, a customer couldn’t understand why it appeared that some simple GET requests for their homepage were listed as blocked in WAF analytics....
04/09/2015
When I joined CloudFlare about 18 months ago, we had just started to build out our new Data Platform. At that point, the log processing and analytics pipeline built in the early days of the company had reached its limits. ...
10/16/2014
Yesterday the Drupal Security Team released a critical security patch for Drupal 7 that fixes a very serious SQL injection vulnerability....
07/08/2013
CloudFlare has Points of Presence (PoPs) in 23 datacenters around the world and plans to expand to many more soon. It also has a single portal, CloudFlare.com, where website owners interact with the system. ...
April 22, 2011 7:49 PM
Last night CloudFlare hosted a Hybrid DB meetup where Ian Pye, our lead Analytics Engineer, presented on the data infrastructure at CloudFlare. He discussed how CloudFlare looked at several NoSQL and SQL solutions and ended up with a hybrid model, SortaSQL....