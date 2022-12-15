Impact Week

MORE POSTS
December 16, 2022 2:00 PM
The unintended consequences of blocking IP addresses
A discussion about IP blocking: why we see it, what it is, what it does, who it affects, and why it’s such a problematic way to address content online....
December 16, 2022 2:00 PM
Introducing Cloudflare's Third Party Code of Conduct
We are excited to share our Third Party Code of Conduct, specifically formulated with our suppliers, resellers and other partners in mind....
December 16, 2022 2:00 PM
Helping build a safer Internet by measuring BGP RPKI Route Origin Validation
Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer....
December 15, 2022 2:02 PM
Partnering with civil society to track Internet shutdowns with Radar Alerts and API
Learn more on how Cloudflare works with civil society organizations to provide tools to track Internet shutdowns using Radar Alerts and API....
December 15, 2022 2:00 PM
Applying Human Rights Frameworks to our approach to abuse
Cloudflare launched its first Human Rights Policy in 2021, formally stating our commitment to respect human rights under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs)...
December 15, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare is joining the AS112 project to help the Internet deal with misdirected DNS queries
Cloudflare is participating in the AS112 project, becoming an operator of the loosely coordinated, distributed sink of the reverse lookup (PTR) queries for RFC 1918 addresses, dynamic DNS updates and other ambiguous addresses....
December 15, 2022 2:00 PM
A new, configurable and scalable version of Geo Key Manager, now available in Closed Beta
We’re excited to announce a new version of Geo Key Manager — one that allows customers to define boundaries by country, by a region, or by a standard, such as “only store my private keys in FIPS compliant data centers” — now available in Closed Beta....
December 15, 2022 2:00 PM
How Cloudflare helps next-generation markets
The speed of an Internet connection is more about decreasing real-world latency than adding underutilized bandwidth....
December 14, 2022 3:25 PM
Cloudflare achieves FedRAMP authorization to secure more of the public sector
Cloudflare for Government expands Cloudflare’s ability to protect and secure the Public Sector...
December 14, 2022 2:01 PM
Independent report shows: moving to Cloudflare can cut your carbon footprint
Preliminary study results find Cloudflare product to be up to 90% more carbon efficient than equivalent on premise hardware....