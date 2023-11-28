MORE POSTS
December 24, 2019 6:04 PM
This holiday's biggest online shopping day was... Black Friday
What’s the biggest day of the holiday season for holiday shopping? Black Friday, the day after US Thanksgiving, has been embraced globally as the day retail stores announce their sales....
December 11, 2018 10:50 AM
The truth about Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Something we all see and hear a lot about at this time of year are Black Friday (23 November this year) and Cyber Monday (26 November) - but just how important are these days on the Internet?...
April 25, 2017 7:45 AM
Ecommerce websites on Cloudflare: best practices
Cloudflare provides numerous benefits to ecommerce sites, including advanced DDOS protection and an industry-leading Web Application Firewall (WAF) that helps secure your transactions and protect customers’ private data....
April 29, 2016 11:21 PM
Lizard Squad Ransom Threats: New Name, Same Faux Armada Collective M.O.
CloudFlare recently wrote about the group of cyber criminals claiming to be be the "Armada Collective." In that article, we stressed that this group had not followed through on any of the ransom threats they had made. ...
November 17, 2014 7:46 PM
Prepare Your Site for Traffic Spikes this Holiday Season
The holiday season is approaching, and everyone is thinking about gifts for their friends and family. As people increasingly shop online, this means huge spikes in traffic for web sites---especially ecommerce sites....
June 04, 2014 8:00 AM
CloudFlare is PCI Certified
Great news for everyone using CloudFlare on an e-commerce site, or a site accepting or processing credit card transactions. After undergoing a Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) 2.0 security control assessment, we’ve been certified as a Level 1 service provi...
July 15, 2013 3:00 PM
Railgun Gives our Ecommerce Sites the Edge
In March 2013, we started testing Railgun, and slowly rolled it out across our three web properties. We saw immediate results. First, we saw instant reductions in time to retrieve uncached HTML documents, and as an ecommerce web property every millisecond counts....
December 17, 2012 10:59 PM
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year...For Ecommerce Sites
Forecasters have estimated that online holiday shopping will account for almost 25 percent of total ecommerce sales in 2012. That's more than $54 Billion dollars in online transactions....
November 08, 2012 9:45 PM
How to choose a payment platform: a CloudFlare + Braintree meetup
We are looking forward to co-hosting a meetup next week on Wednesday, November 14, with Braintree, the fastest growing payments platform for online and mobile commerce.
September 25, 2012 3:57 PM
CloudFlare’s Newest App Partner: Prosperent’s ProsperLinks
CloudFlare is excited to announce our newest app, Prosperent's ProsperLinks. Their affiliate tool is a very simple way to earn extra revenue on your content without diminishing your readers' experience....